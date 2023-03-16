Nordstrom Rack to Open this Fall in Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. this week confirmed its plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Natomas this fall.

“We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in Natomas, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack’s unique product offering,” senior vice president of Nordstrom Rack Stores Carl Jenkins said in a press release issued by the company. “In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in Natomas can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns.”

The 26,000 square-foot store will be located in the Promenade at Sacramento Gateway in the spot previously occupied by Barnes & Noble which closed in January. The Promenade at Sacramento Gateway is owned by Fairbourne Properties, LLC and managed by Fairbourne Properties, LLC and CBRE.

“We couldn’t be happier to have the new Nordstrom Rack coming to the Promenade. It will be a popular new retail option for shoppers in the community and add to our already strong roster of stores and restaurants,” said George Manojlovic, Fairbourne Properties, LLC senior vice president.

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. With the addition of this new location, Nordstrom will operate 61 Nordstrom Rack stores, 23 Nordstrom stores, five Nordstrom Locals and one asos | Nordstrom in California.