Suspect Arrested for Deadly 2020 Shooting in Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Sacramento Police today announced they have arrested a suspect for the murder of 19-year-old Sarayah Redmond two years ago in south Natomas.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12 police issued a warrant for the arrest of Treace Palmer, 20, of Sacramento, according to a Sacramento Police Department press release.

At the time the arrest warrant was issued, police said Palmer was already in custody on unrelated charges in Washoe County, Nevada.

“With the assistance of theWashoe County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit, Sacramento Police Department detectives were able to arrest Palmer on his warrant while he was still in custody in Washoe County,” reads the release.

According to the press release, Palmer is currently still in custody in Nevada, but will be extradited back to Sacramento to face homicide charges related to Redmond’s death.

On Sept. 25, 2020 at about 1 a.m. Sacramento patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting that had just occurred at an apartment complex on the 2600 block of Stonecreek Drive.

When officers arrived, they found two adult victims, one male and one female, who had sustained gunshot wounds. After being transported to a hospital the female victim, later identified as Redmond, died from her injuries. The male victim, who was also taken to the hospital, survived his injuries.

In April 2021, the Sacramento Police Department released surveillance footage from the deadly shooting in hopes of identifying suspects in the case.

At press time, it was not clear whether additional suspects are being sought in connection with the incident.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages anyone with information related to this incident call 916-808-5471.