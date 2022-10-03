Celebrate Clean Air Day in Natomas

BY MICHELLE BASSO REYNOLDS
FOR THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz
Did you know that transportation is the single biggest source of air pollution in our state?
North Natomas Jibe addresses this issue by providing a variety of programs which make it easy for those who live and work in north Natomas to do their part toward cleaner air for the month of October. Those programs include:
- $15 gift card for diners that bike to North Natomas Restaurants
- Free SmaRT Rides in the Natomas – North Sacramento Zone
- Special Walk to School activities at local schools. Check in with your school’s program coordinator here.
- Join Jibe and the more than 400 organizations throughout California by taking the Clean Air Day Pledge.
Are you a local business interested in a program that rewards its customers or employees for taking the Clean Air Day Pledge? Contact Jibe today!
Jibe encourages walking, biking, and the use of public transportation in lieu of driving alone. The nonprofit is funded through community facilities district fees paid by property owners and businesses in North Natomas and grants.
