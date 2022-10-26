Natomas School Board Race: Diversity

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

SECOND IN A SERIES

We invited the FOUR candidates running for Natomas Unified school board to answer questions submitted by readers. Today’s question asked:

“Natomas is one of the most diverse school districts, in one of the most diverse zip codes in the country. Describe any implicit bias, diversity and nondiscrimination training you have taken that will help you engage with all students, families and staff as a school board member.”

MONIQUE HOKMAN

As a small business owner that maintains employees, I routinely take and implement trainings that encourage diversity, prevent discrimination, and teach about the ills of implicit bias. I also am proud to personally implement diverse hiring practices as part of my business planning and would push to employ such practices at the district.

CINDY QUIRALTE

Diversity fosters innovation and problem-solving by encouraging everyone to look at things from different perspectives. I have Co-Facilitated a Book Study on the book Blindspot, Hidden Biases of Good People for California Department of Education staff focused on uncovering biases, and bringing awareness of implicit biases. I was a member of the Government Alliance for Racial Equity, Capitol Cohort, a community of California State government entities learning about, planning for, and implementing activities that embed racial equity approaches into institutional culture, policies, and practices

NOEL MORA

I want to first recognize that being one of the most diverse school districts in the nation, means we have the opportunity and responsibility of ensuring that we are also one of the most inclusive school districts in the nation, through our actions. I have taken many implicit bias, subconscious bias, nondiscrimination, and anti-racist trainings, which I have reflected on and implemented into my work with students and youth. Some include a dreamer ally training to support undocumented students and communities, a safe zone training to support LGBTQ+ students and contribute towards societal equality, an anti-racism training to understand how our societal structures can often lack support for communities of color, and trainings to make sure that disabled persons are being included and supported. This extensive amount of learning that I have had the chance to do has prepared me to be an ethical school board member.

MEGAN ALLEN

I love that in 2016, Natomas Unified was noted as the second most diverse school district in the United States! We still maintain strong diversity today. Having worked in the health care field, I have taken training that honors all patients in my care and respects their culture, ethnicity, and religious values. Roy’s Adaptation Model teaches that a person is a bio-psycho-social being in constant interaction with a changing environment. As such, I accept the humanistic approach of valuing others’ opinions and perspectives. Treating people with dignity and respect is of the utmost importance to me.