Natomas School Board Race: Being Informed

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

THIRD IN A SERIES

We invited the FOUR candidates running for Natomas Unified school board to answer questions submitted by readers. Today’s question asked:

“As a school board member, how do you plan to gather information to find out about classrooms, students, learning conditions, teaching conditions at the wide variety of schools within the Natomas Unified School District?”

CINDY QUIRALTE

I plan to visit campuses regularly, campus events, and make myself as available to listen and observe from all members of the district community. I plan to work with district staff to understand current metrics as it pertains to learning conditions and how we can build on current successes and provide more supports on areas of growth.

NOEL MORA

As a school board member, I plan to ask all stakeholders in our school communities for their insight and perspectives, so that I can have as much full information as possible, and in effect, make decisions that encompass everyone. This would be regular conversations with our teachers and educators, our administrators, parents, and students themselves. I think that good representation needs to be as proactive, responsive, and transparent a possible. I plan to visit school sites formally, informally, for special events, and whenever possible, at times even to be a listening ear and stay directly engaged to what happens inside classrooms, inside school facilities, after school and at student’s homes. I am committed and eager to embark on this responsibility and consider it a lot of trust placed in me to do so.

MEGAN ALLEN

I will be present and accessible in the community and readily communicate with students, parents, educators, staff members, administrators, and community stakeholders. I plan on routinely visiting school campuses and hosting community forums to gain insight on priorities.

MONIQUE HOKMAN

I will be an active and engaged Board member that is highly involved in the community, visits classrooms, and works with teachers and all stakeholders to ensure there is a free flow of information. Board members are elected representatives who should be responsive to community needs. Right now, there is a culture of apprehension on the Board where too much deference is given to process and administrative formalities. I will push to end this culture when elected.