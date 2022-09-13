Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

by

STAFF REPORT THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

On September 13, 2022 shortly before 12:40 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of West El Camino Avenue regarding a report that a subject had been shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they located one victim, a male adult, who sustained serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding medical personnel.

A second male adult victim was located, also with at least one gunshot wound. The second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.



Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to take over the investigation. They will be processing the scene, canvassing the area, and interviewing witnesses. This investigation is in its early stages, but investigators believe there was some type of disturbance prior to the shooting. There is no suspect information to provide at this time.



The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.



The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.