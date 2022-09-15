City Council Candidates Face Off at Forum

by

BY KRISTA CHOUANG, INTERN

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @ natomasbuzz

Two candidates for the District 1 seat on the Sacramento City Council willf face off at a candidate forum set for today.

The forum will feature candidates Lisa Kaplan and Alyssa Lozano. It is being hosted by The Natomas Buzz at Natomas Pacific Pathways Prep, 3700 Del Paso Road, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The candidate forum will be facilitated by the League of Women Voters of Sacramento Country.

The candidate forums are designed to help voters decide who they want vote for in the city council races.

Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions for Kaplan and Lozano to answer.

The District 1 city council candidate elected will represent North Natomas and Robla.

Election Day is Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must submit their decision at polling places before 8 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be submitted to a drop-in box before Election Day.

The forum will be live streamed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/NhPE84lg67E.

A District 3 forum was held on Sept. 13 at the South Natomas Community Center with candidates Michael Lynch and Karina Talamantes. District 3 includes The area of Natomas south of Arena Boulevard and north of Garden Highway.

Watch a recording of the District 3 city council candidate forum at https://youtu.be/lVP0KuKWyrw.