Commission Approves Westshore Park Plans

by

BY SUMITI MEHTA, D1 PARKS COMMISSIONER

FOR THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Members of the Sacramento Youth Parks and Community Enrichment Commission unanimously approved the Westshore Park Master plan at their Sept. 1 meeting.

The plan next heads to the Sacramento City Council for consideration and approval.

The proposed park amenities site plan was developed based on the public’s input. Westshore residents were surveyed in April 2022 and their responses reviewed by residents at the community meeting held June 1.

Westshore Park is a 5.08-acre neighborhood park located at 3822 Lake Katie Way, in Natomas. The proposed site plan includes a bike trail, open turf area, tennis court with pickle ball court overlay, group exercise area with various fitness equipment stations, corn hole game area, group game area with chess game tables and shade structure, group seating areas, walkways, open turf area, shade trees, and drought tolerant landscaping.

This plan is a result of collaboration between the city Parks Department, Associate Landscape Architect Tin-Wah Wong and staff from Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby’s office.

The survey results also showed residents favored the proposed park name of Westshore Park.