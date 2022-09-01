City’s First Pump Track Opens in Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The city of Sacramento opened its first pump track and bike playground this week in Natomas.

Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby was joined by representatives from the city’s Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment division as well as North Natomas Jibe and park goers for a small ribbon cutting ceremony held Monday, August 29.

“It’s nice to have one close,” said Kristene Torbeck, a Natomas resident, who attended the ribbon cutting with her 3-year-old son Dax. Torbeck said her family has visited pump tracks in Fair Oaks and Truckee.

The pump track and bike playground project included installing new landscaping, irrigation, pump track, meandering decomposed granite pathways for bikes with obstacles, decks and rocks.

The new park amenity is located at Regency Park, off Bridgecross Drive, next door to Regency Park Elementary School. Regency Park is a 41.67-acre park.