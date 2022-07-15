Register for National Night Out 2022

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Sacramento Police Department seeks participants for upcoming National Night Out events.

The 39th Annual National Night Out is set to take place Tuesday, August 2 throughout Sacramento. This nationwide event is aimed at:

Increasing crime prevention and awareness.

Generating support and participation in local neighborhood watch programs.

Strengthening the partnership between the community and police.

Informing criminals that neighborhoods are connected and committed to public safety.

Residents and neighborhood groups are encouraged to celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, barbecues and ice cream socials.

In years past, Natomas residents have come together with law enforcement and local government representatives in several neighborhoods.

Registration is required by Monday, July 25 to request local law enforcement or city dignitaries attend a neighborhood event. Click here and scroll down to fill out the online form.