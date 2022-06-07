Plans Withdrawn for Raising Cane’s in Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

An application for a new Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers fast food restaurant in Natomas has been withdrawn, according to Sacramento planning staff.

Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s has expanded its presence in the Sacramento-area market and new locations in Davis, Citrus Heights, Roseville and Elk Grove between November 2021 and February 2022. Preconstruction work has also started on an Arden-Arcade location, near the corner of El Camino and Watt avenues.

An application and plans for a restaurant in the Natomas Marketplace shopping center, where the defunct On The Border sits, were first submitted in August 2020.

A traffic analysis conducted for the planned Raising Cane’s location in Natomas included recommendations meant to improve traffic circulation for the proposed eatery and an existing In-N-Out.

The application was withdrawn in May 2022 because Raising Cane’s was unable to secure the additional property needed to satisfy traffic-related improvements being required by the city, planning staff told The Natomas Buzz.