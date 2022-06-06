Man Sentenced to Life for Librarian’s Murder

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The man who shot and killed a beloved Natomas librarian has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Honorable Steve White last week sentenced Ronald Seay to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On April 20, Seay was convicted by a jury of the first-degree murder of Amber Fawn Wooten Clark. Seay was also found guilty of using a firearm in commitment of a murder and lying in wait.

Clark, 41 at the time of her death, was the branch supervisor for the North Natomas Library.

On December 11, 2018, Seay arrived at the library parking lot, parked his car with a direct view of the library exit and waited for Clark to get off work. When Clark left work, she exited the library and walked through the parking lot to her car.

As Clark walked past Seay’s car, he exited his vehicle and followed her. When Clark got into her car, Seay opened her driver side door, shot her 11 times with his 9mm semi-automatic pistol and left the scene. Clark succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Sacramento police detectives discovered that Seay had previously been served with a Notice of Trespass by Clark in her capacity as the branch supervisor. Clark had issued the notice because Seay repeatedly violated the library’s rules and code of conduct, became verbally aggressive and refused to leave the library. Seay had appealed the ban, and the appeal was denied.

Seay was arrested a day after the shooting on December 12, 2018. A search of his car found two 9mm semi-automatic pistols. It was later confirmed that all 11 shell cartridges found at the scene were fired from a 9mm semi-automatic pistol located in Seay’s car.

The jury deliberated for two hours and 15 minutes before rendering their verdict.

+