Where to Vote in Natomas

Ballot drop boxes like this one at Raley’s on Natomas Boulevard will collect ballots through the election.

Voters may cast their ballot in person at voting centers open, including Election Day. Here’s a roundup of voting locations in Natomas:

Vote by Mail ballot drop box locations:

Bel-Air
1540 W El Camino Ave
Sacramento, CA 95833
M-Su 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Open Election Day 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Bel-Air
3250 Arena Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95834
M-Su 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Open Election Day 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

La Superior Mercados
2210 Northgate Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95833
M-Su 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Open Election Day 7:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

North Natomas Library
4660 Via Ingoglia
Sacramento, CA 95835
Tu-Sa 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m

Raley’s
4650 Natomas Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95835
M-Su 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Open Election Day 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

South Natomas Library
2901 Truxel Rd
Sacramento, CA 95833
Tu-Sa 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center
450 W El Camino Ave
Sacramento, CA 95833
M-F 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Open Election Day 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Voting centers through June 7:

Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA)
4000 Truxel Rd, Suite 3 (Enter from Natomas Crossing Dr)
Sacramento, CA 95834
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

South Natomas Library
2901 Truxel Rd
Sacramento, CA 95833
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Natomas Pacific Pathways Prep Charter School
3700 Del Paso Rd
Sacramento, CA 95834​
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Heritage Park Clubhouse
2481 Heritage Park Ln (Enter from Northborough Dr)
Sacramento, CA 95835
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

North Natomas Library
4660 Via Ingoglia
Sacramento, CA 95835
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento County has a drive-through ballot drop box in the election’s office parking lot at 7000 65th Street which is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Sign up to track your ballot at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/.


