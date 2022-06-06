Where to Vote in Natomas

STAFF REPORT
Voters may cast their ballot in person at voting centers open, including Election Day. Here’s a roundup of voting locations in Natomas:
Vote by Mail ballot drop box locations:
Bel-Air
1540 W El Camino Ave
Sacramento, CA 95833
M-Su 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Open Election Day 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Bel-Air
3250 Arena Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95834
M-Su 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Open Election Day 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
La Superior Mercados
2210 Northgate Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95833
M-Su 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Open Election Day 7:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
North Natomas Library
4660 Via Ingoglia
Sacramento, CA 95835
Tu-Sa 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m
Raley’s
4650 Natomas Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95835
M-Su 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Open Election Day 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
South Natomas Library
2901 Truxel Rd
Sacramento, CA 95833
Tu-Sa 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center
450 W El Camino Ave
Sacramento, CA 95833
M-F 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Open Election Day 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Voting centers through June 7:
Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA)
4000 Truxel Rd, Suite 3 (Enter from Natomas Crossing Dr)
Sacramento, CA 95834
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
South Natomas Library
2901 Truxel Rd
Sacramento, CA 95833
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Natomas Pacific Pathways Prep Charter School
3700 Del Paso Rd
Sacramento, CA 95834
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Heritage Park Clubhouse
2481 Heritage Park Ln (Enter from Northborough Dr)
Sacramento, CA 95835
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
North Natomas Library
4660 Via Ingoglia
Sacramento, CA 95835
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sacramento County has a drive-through ballot drop box in the election’s office parking lot at 7000 65th Street which is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Sign up to track your ballot at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/.
