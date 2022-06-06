Where to Vote in Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Voters may cast their ballot in person at voting centers open, including Election Day. Here’s a roundup of voting locations in Natomas:

Vote by Mail ballot drop box locations:

Bel-Air

1540 W El Camino Ave

Sacramento, CA 95833

M-Su 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Open Election Day 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Bel-Air

3250 Arena Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95834

M-Su 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Open Election Day 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

La Superior Mercados

2210 Northgate Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95833

M-Su 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Open Election Day 7:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

North Natomas Library

4660 Via Ingoglia

Sacramento, CA 95835

Tu-Sa 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m

Raley’s

4650 Natomas Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95835

M-Su 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Open Election Day 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

South Natomas Library

2901 Truxel Rd

Sacramento, CA 95833

Tu-Sa 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center

450 W El Camino Ave

Sacramento, CA 95833

M-F 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Open Election Day 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Voting centers through June 7:

Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA)

4000 Truxel Rd, Suite 3 (Enter from Natomas Crossing Dr)

Sacramento, CA 95834

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

South Natomas Library

2901 Truxel Rd

Sacramento, CA 95833

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Natomas Pacific Pathways Prep Charter School

3700 Del Paso Rd

Sacramento, CA 95834​

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Heritage Park Clubhouse

2481 Heritage Park Ln (Enter from Northborough Dr)

Sacramento, CA 95835

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

North Natomas Library

4660 Via Ingoglia

Sacramento, CA 95835

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento County has a drive-through ballot drop box in the election’s office parking lot at 7000 65th Street which is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Sign up to track your ballot at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/.



