Suspected DUI Crash Damages Several Vehicles

by

PHOTOS & REPORT BY 911 ACTION PHOTOGRAPHY

FOR THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

DUI is suspected in a collision which damaged several vehicles in Natomas Friday night.

At about 10:41 p.m., Sacramento Police officers and Sacramento Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle versus structure collision on the 2200 block of Northgate Boulevard, just south of Northfield Drive.

Upon their arrival, first responders were unable to locate a vehicle but noted that it appeared a structure and power box in the area had sustained damaged.

According to scanner traffic, Sacramento Police reported they located unoccupied multiple vehicles which had been hit and sustained damaged nearby in the vicinity of Northview Drive and Northfield Street.

A short time later, at about 10:48 p.m., reports were that a vehicle had crashed into vehicles parked on the 1200 block of West El Camino. One person — believed to be the driver — was reported as lying in the street and unresponsive.

The driver of the vehicle who was found to be driving under the influence, according to police reports. During the investigation, a firearm was also located. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence and weapons violations, police said.

According to scanner traffic, fire crews were dispatched and able to get the injured person to sit up and respond to questions before being transported to a nearby hospital under a modified trauma alert.

A total of eight vehicles were reported damaged, including the suspected driver’s truck.

Two power boxes were also damaged and a building sustained minor damage. SMUD crews responded to the scene to restore power to affected customers.