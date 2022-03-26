Natomas Kidnapping Suspect Arrested; Victim OK

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A man arrested in Fresno in connection with kidnapping a woman from Natomas has been booked into the Sacramento County Jail.

At about 5:40 a.m. on Monday, March 21, Sacramento Police Department officers responded to the 4400 Block of Truxel Road in response to a report of a potential kidnapping. Once on scene, officers determined Jonah Barkum, 20, had entered a residence and demanded that a female victim leave with him, according to a post on the department’s social media.

Witnesses on scene told police that Barkum pointed a handgun at multiple residents while threatening to kill them, including a 4-year-old child. The female victim then left with Barkum, police said.

Barkum was located and arrested that day in Fresno and booked into the Fresno County Jail. According to police, the victim was also located uninjured.

On March 23, Barkum was extradited to Sacramento where he was booked in the county jail on multiple charges, including felony kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and endangering the life of a child. During the investigation, police report that a loaded and illegally possessed handgun was seized.

Barkum is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on April 21. He is ineligible for bail.