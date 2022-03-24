Stacey Bastian Sworn in as Twin Rivers Trustee

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ

Stacey E. Bastian was sworn in as a Twin Rivers Unified school board member on Tuesday.

Bastian is a provisional appointee, filling the seat held by her father Bob Bastian for 15 years until the time of his death on Jan. 12. She will represent Area 4 which includes Rio Linda and Elverta until her father’s term expires on June 30, 2022.

“Since the district was founded in 2008, there’s always been a Bastian serving,” said Michael Baker, school board vice president. “Your father is one of the most thoughtful, caring and loving men I’ve ever met. A gentle soul, who always knew how to put kids first, right up until his last breath.”

Bastian’s swearing-in ceremony was held before the Twin Rivers Unified school board meeting on March 22. It was was broadcast online.

Added Baker, “I know (Bob Bastian is) watching this moment and is smiling as his only daughter will take the oath of office tonight that will allow you to continue to fulfill his service to this district. Your father had a sense of duty for our children and tonight we seek and continue for you to fulfill that service.”

Trustee Bastian is a Rio Linda High School graduate, an active community volunteer and the vice chair of the Rio Linda Elverta Recreation and Parks District, according to a press release issued by Twin Rivers Unified.

Bastian was one of three candidates interviewed and approved by the Twin Rivers Unified school board during a special meeting held on March 16. She has filed the paperwork with the Sacramento County Elections office to run for the district’s Area 4 school board seat in June.