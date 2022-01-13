Twin Rivers Unified Mourns the Death of Trustee Bastian

by

Longtime Twin Rivers Unified School District trustee Bob Bastian died Wednesday, the school district announced this morning.

“Trustee Bastian was a tremendous school board member, a tireless champion for kids, and a community icon and leader who dedicated his time to the betterment of our school district,” said Twin Rivers Unified Superintendent Dr. Steve Martinez in a statement issued by the district. “He was also a caring, honest and supportive friend. I will miss his friendship dearly.”

Bastian was a graduate of Grant Union High School who worked in maintenance for the Rio Linda School District while attending Sacramento State College.

After obtaining his teaching credential, Bastian taught at Lincoln High School before returning to Rio Linda to teach. He retired in 1994.

Bastian was an active school and community volunteer who served on the Rio Linda Elverta Chamber of Commerce and the Westside PTA as well as president of the Rio Linda Education Association.

Bastian served on the Rio Linda Union School District Board of Trustees for 10 years before he was elected to the Twin Rivers Unified school board in 2007. His current term was to end on June 30, 2022

“Bob’s passing is a huge loss to our community,” said Twin Rivers Unified School Board President Michelle Rivas, in a statement issued by the district. “He was truly a public servant who dedicated his life to public education and his beloved Rio Linda. I will be forever grateful to him for his friendship and will miss him terribly. While we are deeply affected by this loss, I know that Bob would want us to remain focused on our mission and the district’s students who meant the world to him.”