Buzz-worthy Kids: NP3 High School Robotics Team Qualifies for World Championship Competition

by

BY KRISTA CHOUANG

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

For the first time, one of NP3 High School’s Robotics teams has qualified for the world championship competition.

Earlier this month, on March 13, NP3 Robotics teams competed at the 2022 Northern California VRC High School State Championship at Florin High School. By the end of the competition, Team A won the sportsmanship award and Team C had placed second.

As finalists, Team C will move on to compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship for high school students on May 5-7 in Dallas, Texas. More than 800 teams are expected to compete in the tournament.

“I didn’t expect us to get past quarter finals … but we got finalist, which was second place, but it’s amazing,” said sophomore Vivian Mai.

Team C’s members include Molly Trouchon, Alvin Ao, Mai, Zahra Muhammad, Ian Berry and Sean Sotto. Trouchon was the robot’s driver and Ao was the main programmer.

“During the competition I felt very focused and was just trying to have a good time and enjoy the matches,” said Trouchon, a junior.

Added Muhammad, also a junior, “I was in shock but really proud of my teammates for how far we’ve come.”

To prepare for the upcoming championship, team members plan to work on improving the robot’s ability to drive itself — a feature necessary for the autonomous period and programming skills period of the match.

A version of this article was previously published on The Pacific Times, a news website published by Natomas Pacific Pathways Prep High School students.