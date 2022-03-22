Fans Share their Favorite Arco Arena Memories

BY SUKHMAN REKHI

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

As Sacramento Kings fans and employees said their final farewell to the old arena in Natomas, The Natomas Buzz asked:



What is your fondest memory from Arco Arena?

Aldo Barriga, Sacramento Kings season ticket holder

“When I was younger I wasn’t really able to make it during the early 2000s golden years, but when I did come during the Quincy Douby years, my favorite memory was the atmosphere more than anything and also, the tailgating in the parking lot.”



Zachary Thomas, Sacramento Kings fan and Natomas resident

“My favorite memories were all the good times I got to spend with my family watching the Kings games.”

Martha Fanning, Sacramento Kings fan and arena usher for 17 years

“When the Monarchs won the championship. That was one of the best days. But over the years, the good friends I’ve made and the other fans I’ve met have been the best part. No matter if we won or lost, it was always a fun time. And I really miss all those creaky stairs at Arco because people would jump up and down and you could hear the whole building move, it was electric.”



Chris Yang, lifelong Sacramento Kings fan

“Arco and I were two trains in the night. One time in 2002, my uncle won some tickets to a game. I was 17 and told him I didn’t want to go because I wanted to catch the premiere of some cartoon that I don’t even remember the name of. He said I would regret this. And he was right. My first and last time at Arco as an adult was saying goodbye. It’s weird because I watched so many games growing up. I know exactly what it looked like. Seeing it as an adult was so surreal.”