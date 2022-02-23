Buzz-worthy Kids: Natomas High Wrestler Pins Her Way to Podium & Qualifies for State Finals

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Natomas High School student athlete and four-year Lady Nighthawks varsity wrestling team captain Monique “Nikki” Young placed second at the 2022 California Interscholastic Federation Masters Championships held at the Stockton Arena on Feb. 18 and 19.

Young finished 3-1, pinning her way to the podium and qualifying for the CIF State Wrestling Championships scheduled for this week in Bakersfield, Calif. She is set to wrestle Feb. 24-26 at the Mechanics Bank Arena and Convention Center.

Young is a high school senior and competed in the 143 pound weight class during the regular season, but dropped down to 137 pounds for the post season, regionals, masters and state wrestling matches.