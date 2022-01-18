Little Known About Fatal Accident Near Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Little information is available about about a deadly, single-vehicle car crash discovered this morning near Natomas.

At about 5:18 a.m. today, Jan. 18 North Sacramento CHP units were dispatched to a traffic collision call at the West El Camino on-ramp to westbound Interstate 80, according to a press release.

Upon their arrival, CHP units found a Chrysler 300 sedan which reportedly travelled from the westbound lanes of I-80, across the West El Camino on-ramp, and onto the right shoulder where it struck a tree and landed in a brush-covered gulley.

The 19-year-old driver, a woman from Woodland, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and declared dead by emergency personnel who responded to the scene of the accident. The identity of the driver will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

According to the press release, no witnesses have been identified and it is unknown exactly when the collision occurred.

The I-80 on-ramp was temporarily closed while CHP and emergency personnel were on the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this accident or who can provide any additional information is asked to contact Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento area CHP office at 916-348-2300 or by cell phone at 916-798-0975.