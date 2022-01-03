Police Searching for Two Children Last Seen in Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Updated 6:30 p.m.

UPDATE: The two missing juveniles have been located and are safe, according to a SacPD post on social media.

The Sacramento Police Department is searching for two missing children last seen Friday afternoon in Natomas.

According to information posted Sunday morning on social media, the pair were last seen on Friday, Dec. 31 at about 12:30 p.m. on the 2400 block of Tourbrook Way, which is located west of Interstate 5 and south of San Juan Road.

The two are considered at risk due to their ages.

Feleia Leota, 17, is described as standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink, grey and blue flower print top with long black leggings and pink sandals.

Mu Leota, 10, is described as standing 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and white Adidas T-Shirt, light grey pantsand black Puma sandals.

According to police, neither juvenile has a cell or a trackable electronic device with them.

The public is asked to call 916-808-5471 with any information about the juvenile’s whereabouts.