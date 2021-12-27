New COVID-19 Cases in Natomas Surge

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

New COVID-19 case numbers in Natomas zip codes have surged in the past week, according to data released today by Sacramento County Health officials.

Between Dec. 20 and Dec. 27 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 201 for those who have been tested for the virus.

That’s an increase of 64% from the previous reporting period which logged 123 new cases and the highest weekly case count since September 2021, according to the data.

All three zip codes in Natomas reported a higher number of cases from the previous reporting period:

95833 saw 60 new cases, up 50% from 40 cases the previous week;

95834 reported 71 new cases, up 65% from 43 cases the previous reporting period; and

95835 logged 70 new cases, up 75% from 40 cases the previous week.

Sacramento County’s case rate today is 22.6 per 100,000 people tested — up from 14.9 a week ago and 8.6 at the beginning of December, according to the coronavirus data dashboard.

Data released today also showed that countywide 1,703 new cases and four virus-related deaths were reported over the weekend.

Hospitalization data has not been updated on the dashboard since Dec. 23.

Note: weekly zip code data reported by the county is not in real time and can represent a delay by several days.