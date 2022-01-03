Natomas Hits All-time High for New COVID-19 Cases in a Week

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Updated 3:45 p.m.

New COVID-19 case numbers in Natomas zip codes have more than tripled in the past week, according to data released today by Sacramento County Health officials.

Between Dec. 27 and Jan. 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 752 for those who have been tested for the virus.

That’s an increase of 274% from the previous reporting period which logged 201 new cases. It’s also the highest weekly case count since the county started reporting data by zip code in April 2020.

All three zip codes in Natomas reported a higher number of cases from the previous reporting period:

95833 saw 248 new cases, up 313% from 60 cases the previous week;

95834 reported 238 new cases, up 235% from 71 cases the previous reporting period; and

95835 logged 266 new cases, up 280% from 70 cases the previous week.

Sacramento County’s case rate today is 72.4 per 100,000 people tested — up from 22.6 a week ago, according to the county’s coronavirus data dashboard.

Data released today also showed that countywide 6,504 new cases were reported over the weekend.

As of Jan. 2, the county dashboard showed 267 people hospitalized with 61 of those patients reported to be in intensive care.

Note: weekly zip code data reported by the county is not in real time and can represent a delay by several days. Data for deaths, hospitalizations and ICU cases is not made available by zip code.