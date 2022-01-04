No Injuries Reported After Plane Landing Gear Malfunction

by

No injuries were reported after a Southwest Airlines flight experienced a partial landing gear malfunction when landing at Sacramento International Airport this evening.

The Boeing 747-7H4 was inbound from Denver and had 136 people aboard, according to airport spokesperson Scott Johnston.

Sacramento Fire Department crews were dispatched to the airport at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3.

According to scanner traffic, the aircraft’s inner left tire blew during the landing and the plane had to be towed to the gate to allow the passengers and crew to disembark.

According to scanner traffic, the runway was closed until debris could be removed by airfield maintenance.