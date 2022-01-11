New COVID-19 Cases Surge in Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

New COVID-19 case numbers in Natomas zip codes continue to surge, according to data released today by Sacramento County Health officials.

Between Jan. 3 and Jan. 10, new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 1,589 for those who have been tested for the virus.

That’s an increase of 111% from the previous reporting period which logged 752 new cases.

All three zip codes in Natomas reported a steep increase in new cases from the previous reporting period:

95833 saw 531 new cases, up 114% from 248 cases the previous week;

95834 reported 524 new cases, up 120% from 238 cases the previous reporting period; and

95835 logged 534 new cases, up 100% from 266 cases the previous week.

Natomas data mirrors a countywide surge in cases.

Sacramento County’s case rate today was 146.9 per 100,000 people tested — up from 72.4 a week ago, according to the county’s coronavirus data dashboard.

Data released today also showed that countywide 9,623 new cases and six virus-related deaths were reported over the weekend.

As of Jan. 10, the county dashboard showed 426 people hospitalized with 72 of those patients reported to be in intensive care.

Note: weekly zip code data reported by the county is not in real time and can represent a delay by several days. Data for deaths, hospitalizations and ICU cases is not made available by zip code.