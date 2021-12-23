Two-alarm Fire Destroys Garden Highway Home

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The cause of a two-alarm fire which razed a home on Garden Highway early this morning is being investigated.

Sacramento Fire crews were called to a structure fire on the 2300 block of Garden Highway at about 3:14 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23. A second alarm was quickly dispatched with about five dozen fire fighters responding to the scene.

Fire crews were able to save surrounding out buildings, however the 4,000 square foot, five-bedroom home was a total loss, according to fire officials via Twitter.

A water shuttle was used to supply water to fight the blaze due to the lack of fire hydrants on the stretch of unincorporated Garden Highway where the home was located.

At press time, no injuries had been reported however fire investigators are conducting a thorough search of the scene to ensure there are no victims, according to fire officials via Twitter.

A fire watch is currently still on scene.