Big Spoon Yogurt in Natomas to Close

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The last Big Spoon Yogurt shop in Sacramento will close permanently on Christmas Eve.

The Natomas shop announced its closure this week on social media. Big Spoon Yogurt Natomas is located in the Park Place shopping center at 2281 Del Paso Road, in Suite 130.

“We’ve been open for 14 years, but have to close our doors for good,” read a message sent to The Natomas Buzz. “Our last day is Dec. 24.”

Representatives for the Natomas shop pointed to the pandemic — starting with the mandatory business closures in 2020 — as the reason it will cease operations.

“Due to COVID, business has slowed down and we are no longer able to stay open.”

The first Big Spoon Yogurt shop opened in East Sacramento in September 2005.

A shop in Roseville, owned and operated separately from the Natomas location, will continue to operate, according to a member of the staff.