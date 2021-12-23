New COVID-19 Cases in Natomas Creep Up

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

New COVID-19 case numbers in Natomas zip codes continue to creep up, according to data released this week by Sacramento County Health officials.

Between Dec. 13 and Dec. 20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 123 for those who have been tested for the virus.

That’s an increase of 17% from 105 cases logged the previous reporting period and marks the third week-to-week increase, according to the data.

Two out of the three zip codes reported higher numbers of cases from the previous reporting period:

95833 saw 40 new cases, up 54% from 26 cases the previous week;

95834 reported 43 new cases, down 14% from 50 cases the previous reporting period; and

95835 logged 40 new cases, up 38% from 26 cases the previous week.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21 Sacramento County Public Health officials announced two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in Sacramento County residents. One experienced mild symptoms the other is asymptomatic and was identified through weekly serial testing.

According to a press release, the public health investigation is ongoing however the cases do not appear to be linked and no history of travel has been identified. One case is in a vaccinated individual, the other is unvaccinated, said the press release.

Sacramento County’s case rate today is 14.9 per 100,000 people tested — up from 8.6 at the beginning of December, according to the coronavirus data dashboard. As of Dec. 21, the dashboard showed 151 people hospitalized with 39 of those patients reported to be in intensive care.

Sacramento County already had an indoor mask mandate for public spaces and workplaces in effect since July 2021 when a monthlong, statewide mandate was issued last week. The statewide order is in effect to Jan. 15, 2022.

Note: weekly zip code data reported by the county is not in real time and can represent a delay by several days.