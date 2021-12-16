Police Investigate Deadly Big Rig Accident in Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Updated 2:45 p.m.

Del Paso Road westbound remains closed nearly five hours following a deadly big rig accident this morning in Natomas.

Sacramento Police traffic detectives are on the scene investigating the accident which occurred shortly after 9:10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 on Del Paso Road at the Interstate 5 on ramp. At press time, Del Paso Road was closed between East Commerce and I-5.

According to initial CHP incident reports, the semi truck lost control and hit a divider before rolling over onto its side. First responders from the Sacramento Fire Department reported the truck’s cab landed on its roof, trapping one person inside. At one point, CHP incident reports indicated that the cab had caught fire.

“The driver of the big rig was pronounced deceased by responding personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department,” said Sacramento Police spokesperson Officer Ryan Woo.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, according to police.