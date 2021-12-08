CHP Arrests Suspect for Fatal Road Rage Incident

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The California Highway Patrol has arrested the alleged shooter for a fatal road incident Monday on Interstate 5.

At about 2:14 p.m. on Dec. 6, North Sacramento CHP officers were dispatched to a call of a road rage incident. According to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon, the incident started in the area of Interstate 80 and Watt Avenue and continued I-5 southbound, just north of Richards Boulevard.

Callers reported a maroon-colored Dodge Ram pickup truck and a white Mercedes sedan were involved in the incident, said the press release. As the two vehicles were traveling on I-5 southbound near Richards Boulevard, the driver of the Mercedes reportedly pulled up next to the Dodge and discharged a firearm multiple times.

The driver of the Dodge was struck by the gunfire, but was able to pull to the right shoulder of I-5 southbound, just south of Richards Boulevard. The driver of the Dodge was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later. The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the driver as Lufino Reyes Mejorado, 60, of Sacramento.

All lanes of I-5 southbound from I-80 to J Street were closed for several hours following the shooting for the homicide investigation by CHP Valley Division Special Services investigators. Traffic on I-5 southbound and Natomas surface streets was impacted for hours until the freeway was reopened to through traffic.

At about 5 p.m., CHP investigators located the white Mercedes near the 3500 block of Watt Avenue, the press release said. A warrant for the vehicle and the registered owner’s address was authored by investigators, which resulted in the seizure of evidence. CHP investigators identified David Perry, 33, of Sacramento, as the alleged shooter. Perry was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the Sacramento County Jail where he is currently being held and not eligible for bail. Jail records show Perry is scheduled to appear in court on at 3 p.m. on Dec. 9.

According to the press release, investigation of the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the North Sacramento CHP office at (916) 384-2300, or the CHP Valley Division’s Investigative Services Unit at (916) 731-6300.