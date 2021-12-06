New COVID-19 Cases Up in Natomas

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz
New COVID-19 case numbers in Natomas zip codes were up last week, according to data released this morning by Sacramento County Health officials.
Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 100 for those who have been tested for the virus.
That’s an increase of 30% from 77 cases logged the previous reporting period and marks the first week-to-week increase in six weeks, according to the data.
Two out of the three zip codes reported higher numbers of cases from the previous reporting period:
- 95833 saw 32 new cases, down 8.5% from 35 cases the previous week;
- 95834 reported 34 new cases, up 161% from 13 cases the previous reporting period; and
- 95835 logged 34 new cases, up 17% from 29 cases the previous week.
Sacramento County’s case rate today is 12.6 per 100,000 people tested — up from 8.6 a week ago, according to the coronavirus data dashboard.
County data released Monday also showed that 627 new cases and eight virus-related deaths were reported over the weekend. As of Dec. 2, the dashboard showed numbered 155 people with 39 of those patients reported to be in intensive care.
Note: weekly zip code data reported by the county is not in real time and can represent a delay by several days.
Information about vaccination availability in Natomas, can be found at bit.ly/VaxNatomasFall.
