by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Santa Claus is coming to Natomas — next week!

“Santa in Natomas” is an annual program funded and coordinated by Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby’s office in cooperation with the Sacramento Fire and Sacramento Police departments.

For five nights this year, Santa will make several scheduled stops at area parks and neighborhood spots in north Natomas hosted by neighborhood and community groups.

Santa’s neighborhood trek will kick off Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Atrium Court Apartments and end Friday, Dec. 17 in Valley View Acres.

As Santa is transported from stop to stop via fire engine and Ashby’s office asks that residents remain on the sidewalk and not try to approach the vehicle. Santa does get off the truck to visit briefly with children and their families.

Each stop lasts about five to 10 minutes.

For a complete schedule of stops, visit our community calendar at https://www.natomasbuzz.com/community-calendar/.