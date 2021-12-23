Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas are planned beginning Dec. 16, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:

Airport Road at Natomas Crossing Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)

Alicia Way, between Meeks and Caddington Ways (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)

Aviator Circle at Allano Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)

Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)

E Commerce Way at Ottumwa Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)

Fenmore Way, between Ives Avenue and Crest Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)Foxboro Way at Ashley Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)

Main Avenue, between Pell Drive and Rio Linda Boulevard (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)

Natoma Street, between Indiana and Senator Avenues (periodic traffic lane closures for bollards installation)

Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)

Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Bend Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for tree maintenance)

Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)

Northview Drive at Northfield Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)

Pebblestone Way, between Red Hawk Way and Morning Dove Circle (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)

Primo Way at Orestes Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)

W El Camino Avenue, between W River and Grasslands Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)

Information about additional roadwork impacting Natomas-area motorists can be found on our Roads page.