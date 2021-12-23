You are here: Home / streets / Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas are planned beginning Dec. 16, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:

  • Airport Road at Natomas Crossing Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
  • Alicia Way, between Meeks and Caddington Ways (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)
  • Aviator Circle at Allano Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)
  • Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • E Commerce Way at Ottumwa Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
  • Fenmore Way, between Ives Avenue and Crest Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)Foxboro Way at Ashley Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)
  • Main Avenue, between Pell Drive and Rio Linda Boulevard (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
  • Natoma Street, between Indiana and Senator Avenues (periodic traffic lane closures for bollards installation)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Bend Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for tree maintenance)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Northview Drive at Northfield Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Pebblestone Way, between Red Hawk Way and Morning Dove Circle (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)
  • Primo Way at Orestes Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)
  • W El Camino Avenue, between W River and Grasslands Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)

Information about additional roadwork impacting Natomas-area motorists can be found on our Roads page.

