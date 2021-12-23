Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz
The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas are planned beginning Dec. 16, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:
- Airport Road at Natomas Crossing Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
- Alicia Way, between Meeks and Caddington Ways (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)
- Aviator Circle at Allano Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)
- Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- E Commerce Way at Ottumwa Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
- Fenmore Way, between Ives Avenue and Crest Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)Foxboro Way at Ashley Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)
- Main Avenue, between Pell Drive and Rio Linda Boulevard (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Natoma Street, between Indiana and Senator Avenues (periodic traffic lane closures for bollards installation)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Bend Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for tree maintenance)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Northview Drive at Northfield Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Pebblestone Way, between Red Hawk Way and Morning Dove Circle (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)
- Primo Way at Orestes Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)
- W El Camino Avenue, between W River and Grasslands Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
Information about additional roadwork impacting Natomas-area motorists can be found on our Roads page.
