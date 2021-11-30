New COVID-19 Cases Tick Downward

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

New COVID-19 case numbers in Natomas zip codes dipped again last week, according to data released Monday afternoon by Sacramento County Health officials.

Between Nov. 22 and Nov. 29 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 77 for those who have been tested for the virus.

That’s a decrease of 16% from 92 cases logged the previous reporting period and marks an overall drop in new cases in Natomas for the fifth consecutive week.

Two out of the three zip codes reported a decrease in the number of new cases from the previous reporting period:

95833 saw 35 new cases, down 2% from 36 cases the previous week;

95834 reported 13 new cases, down 62% from 13 cases the previous reporting period; and

95835 logged 29 new cases, up 31% from 22 cases the previous week.

Sacramento County’s case rate on Monday was 8.6 per 100,000 people tested, according to the coronavirus data dashboard.

County data released Monday also showed that 747 new cases and five virus-related deaths were reported over the weekend. As of Nov. 28, the dashboard showed hospitalizations related to the virus numbered 137 people with 37 of those patients reported to be in intensive care.

According to county data, total of 12,215 positive COVID-19 cases have been logged for those who reside in zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835, since April 7, 2020 when data by zip code became available.

Note: data reported by the county is not in real time and can be delayed by several days.