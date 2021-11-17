Motorcyclist Killed in Accident on Interstate 5

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on Interstate 5 just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

At about 6:54 p.m., North Sacramento CHP units were dispatched to a traffic collision which occurred on I-5 northbound, just north of the Interstate 80 interchange and south of Arena Boulevard.

Upon arrival on scene, officers discovered a motorcycle had been rear-ended by a vehicle and was ejected from the bike. The 25-year-old male rider of the motorcycle, from Rancho Cordova, was then struck by a big rig.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision, the 45-year-old male driver of the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital for moderate injuries, and the 68-year-old male driver of the big rig remained on scene and cooperated with investigating officers. At press time, the name of the motorcyclist had not been released.

According to a press release issued by the CHP, driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol did not play a factor in the collision by any of the drivers involved.

Three lanes of I-5 northbound, south of Arena Boulevard remained closed for more than an hour after the accident, causing northbound traffic to back up past downtown Sacramento. The cause of the collision is still being investigated.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or who can provide any additional information is asked to contact Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2300 or by cell phone at 916-798-0975.