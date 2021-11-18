Caltrans to Hold Free Dump Day in Natomas

by

Caltrans is offering a free dump day on Saturday in Natomas and Rancho Cordova.

This event is part of the Clean California program to encourage responsible trash-handling practices and disposing of waste materials safely and properly.

The free dump day will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 20. Caltrans will have staff on site with the California Highway Patrol to accept household waste and approved debris at no charge at the following locations in Sacramento County:

· Northgate Maintenance Station – 3940 Rosin Court in Sacramento

· Sunrise Maintenance Station – 11325 Sanders Drive in Rancho Cordova

Dump Day collection is limited to items such as tires, metal, plastic, fiberglass, fabric, glass, asphalt, dirt, concrete, wood, mattresses, household appliances and landscape trimmings.

Additional items will be accepted on a limited basis including: E-waste (up to 4 each) including televisions, computer monitors and accessories, VCRs, CD/DVD players, stereo equipment, microwaves, etc. per participant; tires (up to 6 each) per participant; and concrete, dirt, rocks, asphalt, sand, brick and other construction materials (up to a half-yard) per participant.

Items that will not be accepted include treated wood waste, asbestos, compressed gas, or hazardous waste of any type. Hazardous waste includes paint, batteries, oils, acids, aerosol cans, household chemicals, corrosives, hazardous waste bases, etc.

Information on where to locate approved hazardous waste disposal facilities in Sacramento County can be found at: https://wmr.saccounty.net/Pages/HHW-Dropoff-Centers.aspx.

Caltrans reminds motorists to properly secure and tarp all cargo loads prior to driving.