Matsui Touts Bipartisan Legislation which Includes Funds for Natomas Levee Project

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Congresswoman Doris Matsui touted recently passed bipartisan legislation, which will help fund local levee projects, during a press conference held today in Natomas.

Matsui, D-Sacramento, highlighted investments in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by the U.S. House of Representatives last week.

The legislation is meant to repair roads and bridges, invest in public transit and passenger rail, expand reliable high-speed internet, and invest in clean drinking water and waste water infrastructure.

The legislation includes:

$2.5 billion to the Army Corps of Engineers for inland flood projects, including Natomas

$8.3 billion for western water infrastructure/drought

$500 million in grants for energy efficiency improvements and renewable energy improvements at public school facilities

$65 billion for power infrastructure

$5 billion for the Department of Energy extreme weather events grid resiliency upgrades grant formula program

$8 billion for wildfire risk reduction by providing funding for community wildfire defense grants, mechanical thinning, controlled burns, the Collaborative Forest Restoration Program, and firefighting resources.

Matsui was joined by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Colonel James Handura and Rick Johnson, executive director for the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency.