Police Investigating Homeless Woman’s Death

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Updated 11/11/2021

Police are investigating the death of a woman found yesterday in Natomas as a homicide.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9 Sacramento Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Northgate Boulevard and Garden Highway on a report of a person who had died in the area, according to a press release.

When officers arrived, they found a female adult who had sustained serious injuries which appeared to be from an assault. Based on the preliminary investigation, it is believed the victim was unhoused and living in the area.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators processed the scene for evidence and conducted a thorough canvass for potential witnesses. According to the press release, the circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated and no suspect information is available at this time.

“Detectives are actively investigating this homicide today looking for any potential additional evidence and witnesses,” north command Capt. Steve Oliveira told The Natomas Buzz.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Jessica Tina Beasley, 47.

The Sacramento Police Department asks that witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.