Seen in Natomas: Santa’s Mailbox

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Santa Claus has placed a mailbox again in Natomas where children of all ages can drop off their letters.

The mailbox is located in front of 5406 Mandel Street, off Rockmont Circle, an area popular for its annual holiday light displays.

“He was amazed at the response he got last year, so he brought it back to us,” mailbox host John Germany posted on social media. “And Santa has promised to again write back if the children enclosed a self-addressed, stamped envelope with their letter.”

Germany noted letter writers should not mistake a mailbox on Java Court for the one he oversees for Santa on Mandel Street.