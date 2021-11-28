You are here: Home / for the kids / Seen in Natomas: Santa’s Mailbox

Seen in Natomas: Santa’s Mailbox

November 28, 2021 by Leave a Comment
Letters to Santa

The mailbox is located in front of 5406 Mandel Street in Natomas. / Courtesy Photo

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Santa Claus has placed a mailbox again in Natomas where children of all ages can drop off their letters.

The mailbox is located in front of 5406 Mandel Street, off Rockmont Circle, an area popular for its annual holiday light displays.

“He was amazed at the response he got last year, so he brought it back to us,” mailbox host John Germany posted on social media. “And Santa has promised to again write back if the children enclosed a self-addressed, stamped envelope with their letter.”

Germany noted letter writers should not mistake a mailbox on Java Court for the one he oversees for Santa on Mandel Street.

The mailbox is located at 5406 Mandel Street in Natomas. / Courtesy Photo

Post Views: 493
Filed Under: for the kids, seen Tagged With: ,

Speak Your Mind