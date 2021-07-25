Opinion: Help the Redistricting Commission

by

BY ANNETTE EMERY

Redistricting is here again!

I know, you are probably thinking, “who cares.” Well, some of us remember the last redistricting of our City Council Districts in 2010 which left a lot of people unhappy, especially in Natomas.

What happened 10 years ago?

There was a big push to have the downtown area to be in the same city council district. To accomplish this, Natomas was split between District 1, District 3 and District 4. District 1 is the unusual district which has a large enough population to have a city council district which covers most of north Natomas. (see map below)

The City of Sacramento’s charter allows for eight city council districts. Each district must be equal in population, have neighborhoods that connect, and follow federal guidance on the redistricting process.

Most of the communities in Sacramento are characterized by business districts, age of the neighborhoods, and specific ethnic and racial groups. The Sacramento Independent Redistricting Commission cannot build district boundaries around the current sitting council member and each city council member must make decisions based upon not only what is best for their district but also the city overall.

Too many times, the government is seen as “them” rather than understanding that the government is made up of the people, by the people, and for the people or “us.”

As the redistricting commission does their work, they need our help. Take the time to study the maps and submit your opinion on where the boundary lines should be at bit.ly/SacRedistricting.

Also, thank you to the members of the redistricting commission for volunteering to do this important work.

Annette Emery has been an active member of the Gardenland Northgate Neighborhood Association for a decade and currently serves on its board of directors. Emery is also membership chair of the Women Democrats of Sacramento County and served on the Grant Joint High School District Governing board of trustees from 1998 to 2007. She has lived in Natomas since 1995.

