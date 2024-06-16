Local Credit Union Collects Worn Flags

by

BY ROBYN EIFERTSEN, SAFE Credit Union

FOR THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

To celebrate Flag Day, SAFE Credit Union is collecting worn American flags for retirement at its North Natomas Branch, located at 2761 Del Paso Road, through Saturday, June 29.

At the end of the month, Folsom Cub Scout Pack 94 members will collect and respectfully retire each flag.

“Our branches are honored to be able to provide this service,” says Janine Southwick, SAFE Credit Union’s vice president Retail Branches. “It’s another way we can connect with our members and a unique way to show we honor the national symbol.”

The credit union is collecting the damaged and weathered flags at retirement bins in all of its branches in the Sacramento area and at its Folsom headquarters.



SAFE’s heritage stretches back to 1940 when it started as a credit union serving Army Air Corps personnel at what would later become McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento. Today, SAFE has many employees and members who are active National Guard and reservists, veterans, and families and loved ones of active and retired military.

The flag retirement initiative is being led by a new employee resource group at SAFE focused on employees with military connections called Veterans and Loved Ones Resource (VALOR).

“Flag Day is an opportunity to reflect on the significance of the American flag and what it represents: unity, freedom, and the enduring spirit of our nation,” says Loan Servicing Manager Yvette Tibbs, who leads VALOR. “The flag is a powerful symbol of our shared values and the sacrifices made to uphold them.”

People are encouraged to bring flags ready for retirement to SAFE branches this month or they can find other flag retirement services with Scouting and veterans’ groups. For more information regarding proper American flag etiquette, visit the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) website here.

Participating SAFE branches include:

• Antelope Branch, 7887 Walerga Road

• Citrus Heights Branch, 7475 Madison Ave.

• East Elk Grove Branch, 9312 Elk Grove Blvd.

• East Sacramento Branch, 6341 Folsom Blvd.

• El Camino Branch, 3560 El Camino Ave.

• Folsom Branch, 2740 Bidwell St.

• Granite Bay Branch, 8789 Auburn Folsom Road

• Hazel Branch, 5261 Hazel Ave.

• K Street Branch, 2901 K St. in Sacramento

• Laguna Branch, 9162 Bruceville Road in Elk Grove

• Land Park Branch, 4700 Freeport Blvd.

• Lincoln Branch, 111 Ferrari Ranch Road

• Rancho Cordova Branch, 12519 Folsom Blvd.

• Rocklin Branch, 6190 Stanford Ranch Road

• Roseville Branch, 121 N. Sunrise Ave.

• Sunrise Branch, 7601 Sunrise Blvd.

• Watt Branch, 4636 Watt Ave. in North Highlands

• West Roseville Branch, 1541 Blue Oaks Blvd.

• West Sacramento Branch, 2105 Town Center Plaza