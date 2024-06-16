Delays Expected with I-5 Pavement Repair

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Major highway construction is scheduled to begin June 21 which is expected to delay northbound traffic through Natomas on Interstate 5.

The pavement repair project will require partial daytime and nighttime lane closures and will include six 55-hour partial weekend closures and closures to connector ramps to Interstate 80. The project is expected to be completed by October.

The project limits are from 0.2 miles south of the American River Bridge to Arena Boulevard in Natomas. Nearby residents can expect loud construction and commercial truck back-up beeping noises during day and nighttime hours.

Crews are scheduled to start placing protective concrete barriers (k-rail), and then will be removing the deteriorating roadway and replacing it with asphalt and concrete, replacing guardrail and restriping the roadway.

CLOSURE LOCATIONS JUNE 21-24:

Richards Boulevard on-ramp to northbound I-5 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, June 21 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 24

Northbound I-5 at Garden Highway will be reduced to two lanes from 10 p.m. Friday, June 21 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 24

Southbound I-5 at the I-80 interchange will be reduced to two lanes from 10 p.m. Friday, June 21 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 24

DETOUR — From Richards Boulevard to northbound I-5: Continue westbound on Richards Boulevard and take southbound I-5, keep right and take the J Street off-ramp (EXIT 519B), stay left and continue to 5th Street, make a left at the signal onto I Street (stay in the far-right lane) and take the north I-5 on-ramp to Redding.

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route around the construction work zone. Motorists choosing to use I-5 during the partial closures should expect delays and plan for additional travel time. Some locations will be reduced to one to two lanes.

Airport employees and those scheduled for flights out of Sacramento International Airport should leave at least 40 minutes earlier than the recommended time to be on time for flights and work shifts.

Work is scheduled to begin as listed but subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and construction-related issues. The extended lane closures will help to minimize the duration of the work and improve workers’ safety.