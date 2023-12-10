Police Seek Info in Fatal Hit-and-Run

by

Sacramento Police seek witnesses with information about a fatal hit-and-run accident last week in Natomas.

At about 11:34 a.m. on Dec. 7, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the intersection of North Bend Drive and Natomas Boulevard on reports of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle.

At the scene, officers found an adult male cyclist with significant injuries. The cyclist was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The vehicle in the collision fled prior to police arriving on the scene, according to a press release issued by the police.

Due to the circumstances, Crime Scene Investigators responded and processed the scene. Officers and investigators conducted a canvass of the area for evidence and witnesses.

On Dec. 9, the Sacramento Police Department was made aware that the cyclist succumbed to his injuries and the case was forwarded to the Major Collision Investigation Unit.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the cyclist after next the kin have been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department asks that any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.