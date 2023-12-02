New Home2Suites Hotel Proposed for Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Plans have been filed with the city Planning Division to develop a Home2Suites by Hilton hotel on two vacant parcels on Duckhorn Drive in Natomas.

The project proposes a 75,000 square-foot, four-story hotel at 4580 and 4560 Duckhorn Drive on 2.16 vacant acres , east of El Centro Road and south of Del Paso Road. It would feature 132 rooms and 129 parking spaces and include amenities such as an outdoor pool, BBQs and fire pits as well as a fitness center.

The project requires a rezone and schematic plan amendment therefore requires review and approval by the Sacramento City Council to move forward.

Written comments on the proposed project can be submitted to city staff via email to [email protected] by Dec. 15, 2023.