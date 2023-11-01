Shell Station Seeks Liquor License Change

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Shell gas station on Truxel Road in Natomas has requested a Type 21 ABC license, according to an application filed with the city of Sacramento.

The new license would allow Shell to sell spirits for off-site consumption, in addition to beer and wine for which it is already permitted.

The station’s convenience store permit to sell beer and wine was approved by the Sacramento City Council on appeal in 1997. It has held a beer and wine license since 1998.

Alcohol and Beverage Control records show no disciplinary actions against the location at 3721 Truxel Road, in the Natomas Marketplace shopping center.

A change in licensing for this location requires a new Conditional Use Permit and approval from the city zoning department.

Written comments on the proposed change may be submitted to city officials at [email protected] by Nov. 10, 2023.