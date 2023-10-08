Seen in Natomas: New Starbucks Cafe

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Construction under way at Raley’s in Natomas is making room for a new Starbucks location.

According to Raley’s spokesperson Chelsea Minor, for the last several years the grocery chains cafe operations have been evolving across its portfolio.

For each store, customers’ preferences, nearby offerings and the space help determine which partnership fits best, Minor told The Natomas Buzz.

Raley’s coffee partnerships include Peet’s, local Sacramento company Chocolate Fish, and specialty coffee Drink Coffee, Do Stuff. Some stores have expanded cafes which include a wine & beer bar as well as indoor/outdoor seating, she said.

“We are excited to partner with Starbucks, a coffee industry leader and we know our customers want Starbucks,” said Minor. “This new partnership is all about expanding our offerings and giving our customers a fresh cafe experience.”

Raley’s plans to convert several store cafes to Starbucks over the next few years. The first phase is in progress which includes two local stores and one in Nevada. Plans are for the cafe at the store in Natomas to open next month in November 2023.

“All three of these stores previously had a Peet’s cafe,” Minor explained. “All locations have different formats and customer base(s), which will help us test and learn to assess future locations.”