I-5 Project to Improve Natomas Traffic

Caltrans broke ground today on the first phase of a project designed to improve traffic on Interstate 5 through Natomas.

The $39 million project will include construction of new auxiliary lanes near the Sacramento International Airport and the addition of ramp meters as well as signage to help improve safety in the area, Caltrans officials said during today’s groundbreaking.

The new lanes are designed to ease traffic congestion and improve flow, particularly where Interstate 5 and State Route 99 merge and at Del Paso Road and Arena Boulevard. Additional auxiliary lanes will allow for vehicles to exit the freeway earlier towards the Sacramento International Airport.

Caltrans Director Tony Tavares cited the need for improved flow of traffic in the area. More than 175,000 vehicles, including 21,000 trucks travel on Interstate 5 between Arena Boulevard and the airport daily, he said.

“This project will reduce the stop and go traffic and create more predictable travel times for those traveling between downtown Sacramento and Woodland,” Tavares added.

The project is being funded by $22 million from the recent federal bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and $17 million from California SB 1.

“This would not be possible without our partners and the recent federal legislation that put this project over the top,” Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet Benipal explained.

Motorists can expect construction and delays on I-5 between Arena Blvd and the Yolo County line through July 2025, when the project is scheduled to be completed.