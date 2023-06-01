Police Release Information Regarding Accident, Community Gathering Scheduled

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

On May 31, 2023, just after 8:15 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 900 Block of San Juan Road regarding reports of a single-vehicle collision. The vehicle was reported to have lost control before striking a tree. Upon arrival, officers located witnesses assisting occupants out of the smoking sedan. Officers located eleven victims on the scene, two adult females and nine juveniles (ages 3-8) with serious or critical injuries. Officers and Sacramento Fire Department personnel immediately began performing lifesaving measures. Despite these efforts, Sacramento Fire Department personnel later pronounced a 25-year-old female adult deceased at the scene. Sacramento Fire personnel transported one adult victim, and nine juvenile

victims, to multiple area hospitals.

Due to the fatality, detectives from the Sacramento Police Department’s Major Collision Investigations Unit responded to take over the investigation. Detectives and crime scene investigators conducted a thorough canvass of the area for evidence, witnesses, and additional information. The collision remains under investigation; however, investigators believe speed was a contributing factor.

In addition to the deceased female on scene, two juveniles, a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old, succumbed to their injuries at an area hospital. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased victims after next of kin have been notified.

Detectives are asking anybody with information regarding this incident to contact the Sacramento Police Department. The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

Councilmember Karina Talamantes, Sacramento Police Department, Sacramento Fire Department and chaplains be gathering tonight, Thursday, June 1 5:30-7:30pm to provide resources, trauma response services and meet with community members.