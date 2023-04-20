Seen in Natomas: State Superintendent of Schools

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond visited with students and staff at NP3 Elementary School in Natomas on Wednesday for “Leadership Day.”

Thurmond shared his personal story, the importance of being resilient, and got a tour of campus from two fourth graders.

“Leadership Day” is meant to be a time for NP3 Elementary students to celebrate leadership and spotlight the school’s work with “Covey’s 7 Habits” and “The Leader in Me.”

Earlier this year, Natomas Pacific Pathways Prep Elementary School was selected as a 2023 California Distinguished School.

The California Distinguished Schools Program recognizes schools that close the achievement gap in English and math and overall academic performance. Additional criteria include low student suspension rates, high attendance and diverse student socioeconomic status.

NP3 High was previously recognized as a California Distinguished School in 2011 and NP3 Middle was recognized as a California Distinguished School in 2021.



